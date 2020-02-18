Kay White shuddered when she saw an excavator rip down a portion of the former Calvary Assembly of God main chapel along Beltline Road Southwest on Monday afternoon.
“That hurts my heart,” said White, who taught school at the church where her family attended for more than 35 years. “It’s very sad to see. But I know that times change. Seasons change. That building has been a large part of our lives.”
She said she remembers when the chapel was built and carpet had yet to be installed.
“We used markers to write Scripture on the floor,” White said. “Our two daughters were baptized in there.”
More than a dozen onlookers, including some who worshipped in the structure on Glenn Street Southwest and Beltline Road, stopped by as a demolition crew began its first day of work.
The Aldi grocery store chain purchased the 9.9-acre site for $2.5 million in February 2019. The church moved to Alabama 20 in Limestone County more than a decade ago.
Aldi officials said a 20,492-square-foot building at the site will be the “new prototype that Aldi is doing all over the Southeast.”
Lamyra Matthews said she worshiped in the building for 27 years.
“It’s bittersweet seeing this,” Matthews said. “Both of my children were baptized in there, and they are now 26 and 28. … God has bigger plans, bigger promises for our Calvary Church.”
Another member, Charles Moss, 27, said he felt sorry for the homeless people who had taken shelter in the four structures.
“They have nowhere else to go,” he said. “Maybe Aldi will help them find a place to live.”
Moss said he remembers singing along with the choir at many services over the years.
“I hate to see it go, but they’ve got to do what they’ve got to do," Moss said.
The co-owner of demolition company J.B.&L Inc. of Trinity, which has the contract to tear down the Beltline landmark for Aldi, said the utilities were retired Friday and his 11-man crew began its work Monday morning.
Arnold Legg, who owns the demolition business with David Bates, said two large excavators, eight to 10 trucks and skid steers will be on the project site for at least a month.
“It should take 30 to 45 days, depending on the weather, to get this to subgrade, down to the concrete slab,” he said as a nearby excavator was loading a dump truck with debris from the buildings. “It’ll probably be a couple of weeks before the entire roof will be off the main building. Demolition is an ugly process and after a while gravity takes over.”
Legg said the debris is taken to the Morgan County Landfill on Alabama 20. He said the demolition crew will work five days a week, eight hours a day.
“Aldi will build something back that will be nice,” he said. “People call it progress.”
Legg said it isn’t his company’s largest project in recent years in Decatur. Last year, J.B.&L demolished the downtown Decatur building at East Moulton Street and Second Avenue that was severely damaged in an April 3, 2018, windstorm.
Aldi officials have said the entrance into the new grocery store will be off Glenn Street.
Scott Martsolf, Aldi real estate director in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, said his company plans to start construction on its new store late this year. He said the company is trying to coincide construction of the new grocery store with the ending of the lease of the Aldi store in the Plumtree Center.
