A Falkville resident arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol will remain in a Washington, D.C., jail until his trial after a magistrate judge concluded the “cache of firepower” in his vehicle and a note suggesting he intended to commit violence against government officials meant releasing him would place the community at risk.
Lonnie Leroy Coffman, 70, faces a 17-count indictment, most for violation of District of Columbia firearms laws. One count, referencing his alleged possession of Molotov cocktails, claims he broke a federal law prohibiting the possession of unregistered destructive devices.
The handwritten note police say they found in his pickup begins with a quote posted on many far-right websites and social media platforms since the presidential election and attributed to Abraham Lincoln: “We the people are the rightful masters of both the Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the constitution.”
It then lists U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., with the notation, “one of the two Muslims in House of Reps.” It lists as a “bad guy” U.S. 7th Circuit Judge David Hamilton, an appointee of former President Barack Obama. It then lists various far-right organizations and websites, many describing themselves as Christian.
On the back cover of a magazine is a handwritten list with phone numbers of conservative radio show talk host Mark Levin, FOX commentator Sean Hannity and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
Also on the magazine cover is a local phone number for “Ma.” Contacted by The Decatur Daily, she said she was his ex-wife but declined to give her name. Asked what had led to Coffman’s radicalization, she said, “Well you know as much as I do if you’ve been watching TV. I don’t know. I have no other comment.”
Coffman requested a lawyer, and U.S. Magistrate Michael Harvey appointed Tony Miles, a federal public defender in D.C. Miles did not return calls Friday.
In addition to two handguns Capitol Police said they found in Coffman’s pockets, the magistrate and Capitol Police listed the following items found in his pickup truck parked near the Capitol building:
• A crossbow with bolts,
• Several machetes,
• Camouflage smoke devices,
• A stun gun,
• A loaded 9mm Hi-Point handgun,
• A loaded Windham Weaponry semiautomatic rifle with scope,
• A loaded Hatfield Gun Co. SAS shotgun,
• Several large-capacity ammunition feeding devices loaded with more than 10 rounds of rifle ammunition,
• Hundreds of rounds of ammunition,
• 11 mason jars containing a flammable liquid, with a hole punched in the top of each jar, and
• Lighters and rags.
The magistrate summarized the arguments Coffman made seeking pretrial release.
“Specifically, he requested release to his home in Alabama, where he has family nearby,” the magistrate wrote in an order filed Thursday. Coffman also said he was a retired veteran and had never been convicted of a crime.
“Defendant also noted that his age and certain underlying health conditions make him more susceptible to COVID-19 and that the D.C. Jail is a bad environment for spread of that disease,” the magistrate wrote.
In a motion arguing that the defendant should remain in pretrial custody, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Friedman argued the risk that Coffman would not return to court and the safety risk to the community if he were released were too high.
“The defendant possessed in his pickup truck a large collection of weapons in Washington, D.C., without authority, gravely endangering the community on a day of criminal rioting at the U.S. Capitol Building. The Molotov cocktail components were created so as to be particularly lethal, with a napalm substance inside that would stick to the target and continue to burn,” Friedman wrote.
According to an affidavit filed by Capitol Police, Coffman admitted the Molotov cocktails contained melted Styrofoam and gasoline.
Friedman noted that the truck contained hundreds of rounds of ammunition and was parked close to the Capitol building, and that Coffman said he had been living in his truck for the week before the Jan. 6 riot.
“And the handwritten messages in the defendant’s truck raise grave concerns about his intentions, and suggest that these weapons were intended to be used in an effort to violently attack our elected representatives,” according to the motion.
Coffman argued the evidence was weak because police had not provided fingerprints or DNA evidence tying him to the weapons.
Video surveillance showed Coffman parking his truck at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 6 and leaving it five minutes later. No other person approached it, according to the Capitol Police affidavit, before he was arrested about 6:30 p.m. as he attempted to return to the vehicle. The truck was registered in his name and he had the key.
“It was parked a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol Building, where a throng would soon gather and illegally force its way inside to disrupt constitutionally required proceedings critical to our nation’s democratic process,” Friedman wrote.
The magistrate concluded the evidence was strong and the risk posed by releasing Coffman, even with conditions restricting his actions, would be significant.
“The timing of Defendant's travel to D.C., and the handwritten notes found in his vehicle suggest that he came here with the intent to use the cache of firepower found in his vehicle to commit violence against government officials or to assist others in doing so,” the magistrate wrote. “Given the substantial number of firearms and homemade incendiary devices found in his possession — suggesting a ready access to both — the undersigned has no confidence that any condition or combination of conditions would reasonably ensure the safety of the community.”
Three other Alabama residents have been connected to the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol.
Kevin Greeson
Athens resident Kevin D. Greeson, 55, died from a “medical emergency” and was declared dead at 2:03 p.m. Jan. 6, according to authorities, about the same time a group of protesters forced its way into the Capitol building. His wife issued a statement describing him as a loving family man, dog owner and motorcycle enthusiast.
Social media posts, however, included incendiary rants and claims that the November election was stolen from President Donald Trump, according to The Associated Press. Weeks after the election, he shared a photo of himself standing beside a Christmas tree with large guns in each hand and more stuffed in his waistband, according to the AP. There also was a screed questioning why Republicans weren’t doing more to support Trump.
Widow Kristi Greeson said her husband did not attend the D.C. protests to participate in violence or rioting, “nor did he condone such actions.”
“Kevin had a history of high blood pressure, and in the midst of the excitement, suffered a heart attack,” she said. “Our family is devastated.”
Joshua Black
Joshua Matthew Black was arrested Thursday and charged with being one of those who stormed the Capitol building.
Black posted an anonymous YouTube video Jan. 8, according to the affidavit of an FBI agent, in which he described his participation in the riot and his frustration that Vice President Mike Pence was cooperating in the proceedings to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win over Trump.
“Once we found out Pence turned on us and that they had stolen the election, like officially, the crowd went crazy. I mean it became a mob. We crossed the gate,” Black said on the video, according to the FBI agent. “We just wanted to get inside the building. I wanted to get inside the building so I could plead the blood of Jesus over it.”
Black was charged with the federal crimes of entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct.
William Watson
Auburn resident William Wright Watson, 23, had his bond revoked for a drug charge in Lee County after prosecutors said he was identified in photographs and video of the Jan. 6 riot. His lawyer said he entered the Capitol building only because he was escorted there by Capitol Police.
A photo attached to the bond revocation motion purports to show him inside the Capitol building standing next to a man wearing a horned helmet and fur, whom police have identified as Jacob Anthony Chansley.
