A deposit this month of $124,952.91 raised to $361,370.31 the online sales tax money that is sitting in a Montgomery bank while litigation continues between the Morgan County Commission and local school districts.
Meanwhile, the discovery phase in the lawsuit to determine whether the money will stay with the County Commission or go to public schools and volunteer fire departments has slowed until after the first of the year.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long and Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said depositions slated for last week have been delayed indefinitely.
“I don’t know when they will be,” Long said about when he and the four commissioners will be questioned by attorneys for the plaintiffs in a lawsuit related to the legality of a local law that redirects most of the money from county coffers.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, sponsored the bill that redirects the money at the request of Morgan County’s three public school superintendents.
Jones and four others, who are represented by the Alabama Education Association, were the original plaintiffs in the lawsuit that was filed against the commission Oct. 1 after county officials failed to pass a resolution redirecting online sales taxes as specified in Orr’s bill.
Decatur City and Morgan County schools, who are represented by the Birmingham law firm of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, requested and were allowed to intervene in the case.
Attorney Frank Ellis, who is representing the commissioners, has argued in court filings that the local law redirecting “much needed funding” from the commission violates the state constitution, particularly Section 105.
John Treadwell, deputy director of the legislative legal division, wrote in an analysis appended to the educators' complaint that Section 105 creates a general rule that a local law is unconstitutional if it creates "a variance from provisions of general law. ... Generally, a local law may not conflict with the provisions of a general law."
Because the statewide law governing online sales taxes does not specify or limit how money received by a county should be allocated, Treadwell wrote, Orr’s bill supplements the state law, rather than conflicting with it.
In the County Commission's response to the complaint, Ellis argues the local law conflicts with the statewide law and also violates the constitution by conferring a benefit on individual entities.
Local school leaders sued after the commissioners refused on Sept. 24 to pass a resolution allowing the funds to be distributed to schools and volunteer fire departments as Orr’s local law requires.
One of Long’s arguments is that online sales taxes represent new money.
Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas expressed his opposition to this argument during a school board meeting last week after the school system adopted resolutions recognizing Orr and state Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, for their work in passing the local law.
Douglas said they are the same taxes intended for education that would come if the purchase was made in a brick and mortar business.
Long said the county will continue to send the online sales tax revenue to the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s office, which deposits the money in a bank, as directed by the judge.
Until Oct. 1, the commission kept online sales taxes distributed by the state.
The local law allows the commission to keep only 5% of the online sales tax revenue it receives for “administrative purposes.” From the remaining money, the law requires the commission beginning Oct. 1 to send 85% of the funds to the three public school systems, to be distributed proportionally based on enrollment. Another 1.5% of the funds would go to volunteer fire departments and 13.5% to Morgan County Schools. The bill’s formula mimics how the county divides sales tax collections from brick-and-mortar stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.