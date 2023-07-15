FLORETTE — A Morgan County sheriff’s deputy stood under a tree just outside Brewer High School southeast of Somerville on Thursday afternoon.
“We got a 911 call for an active shooter,” he said. Five other deputies hunched near him in a semicircle. The speaker wore a red shirt labeled “instructor.” His left lip bulged from a pinch of tobacco. His right forearm bore a battlefield cross tattoo.
“One kid left the door propped open,” he said. “Last known location of the shooter was the cafeteria. We don’t know if he’s still there.”
The instructor shadowed the group of five as they moved quickly to form a stack at the entrance to the school. The group — four men and one woman — were disparately equipped. Some had AR-style rifles; some had pistols. A few wore body armor.
“Make yourself known,” one shouted as they entered, weapons raised.
No response came. The group matched each other’s pace in a Ranger File column toward the cafeteria.
At the doorway, one deputy shined a flashlight into the darkened lunchroom.
“Someone down in the cafeteria,” he called out. Others called out objects: a desk, a table, another doorway.
They moved. Three went right, two left. It was quiet.
When the deputies regrouped at the far side of the room after the perimeter sweep, they heard a voice.
“He went up the stairway at the end of the hall,” an actor said. “He’s got a rifle.”
The group maneuvered toward the stairwell. From the base of the stairs, one deputy aimed upward as the others climbed.
On the second floor, a woman screamed: “Please help! I’ve been shot!”
The deputies moved toward the voice. The actor lay in the entrance to a classroom. The group stepped over her to clear the room’s perimeter.
“Where have you been hit?” a deputy asked.
“The leg,” she said.
The deputy knelt and applied a simulated tourniquet. Then, the group continued down the hall.
“Please don’t leave me!” she shouted. “I’m bleeding!”
Muted shots rang out as the deputies stacked in front of the next room.
“Shots fired!” a deputy yelled. “Left corner. Get in the room!”
More shots.
The training mission was a success. It lasted less than 10 minutes.
---
Training
“Every second that the gunman is still alive, somebody else is in danger,” said Mike Swafford, public information officer for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies across all divisions from the Sheriff’s Office, around 55 in total, gathered Tuesday and Thursday at Brewer High School to participate in tactical first aid and active shooter training, according to Swafford.
Some of the deputies involved in this week's drills, primarily from the narcotics unit, had previously received instruction training at a Department of Homeland Security Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
The K-12 School Shooting Database, which uses peer-reviewed research methodology to compile data of gun violence in schools, marks an active shooter incident “when the shooter killed and/or wounded victims, either targeted or random, within the school campus during a continuous episode of violence.”
According to the database, there have been two active shooter incidents in K-12 schools in the U.S. so far this year. There were three last year.
Shootings at schools, defined by the database as incidents “when a gun is brandished, is fired, or a bullet hits school property for any reason,” are at 188 for the year. There were 304 last year, according to the database.
Swafford said Morgan County deputies understand the landscape of school shootings across the country.
“We have to be prepared,” he said. “Even in a regular day-to-day operation, anything involving a child comes with extra weight. You can see it on the guys’ faces."
Swafford said the last large-scale training of this kind took place in 2019, though the Sheriff’s Office holds smaller scale school-related or active shooter training every summer.
“We operate on the premise of it can’t happen here,” he said. “But it happens somewhere every day.”
Brewer High School was chosen for the exercise because of its size and architectural features, including stairwells and different sized rooms, Swafford said.
Deputy Jim Buckley, a retired SWAT commander, said the training is unique in bringing people from different divisions of one agency under one umbrella.
“Everybody’s going to use the same tactics, the same training,” he said.
The training is intense. Deputies used real firearms to fire marking cartridges manufactured by a company called Simunition. According to the company’s website, the reduced-energy rounds offer “visible impacts (that) allow accurate assessment of simulated lethality.”
“It’s stress inoculation,” said Buckley. “You get shot with that — it hurts. There’s an immediate reinforcement of: you did the technique right, or you didn’t.”
Swafford said actors, played by other deputies and even teenage volunteers, add to the heightened stress.
“It takes a lot to have an injured teacher, if you will, that you now have to push off of you to keep going,” he said.
Swafford said the tactical first aid training taught Tuesday and Thursday mornings also played a role in the active shooter exercises.
“The active shooter training is to equip them to render aid and then keep going,” he said.
The week’s training can also be useful for scenarios other than a school active shooter, according to Swafford.
“Every bit of this training is used every day in some other capacity,” he said. “Just serving a warrant at a residence — we don’t know what’s on the other side of that wall. So we’re equipping (deputies) not just for these major events, but giving them the tools and resources and understanding to use in their daily work as well.”
