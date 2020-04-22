Some contested divorces are settling amicably now as couples anticipate a backlog when the Morgan County Courthouse building reopens. Some legal hearings are going forward — with social distancing.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic closing the courthouse to the public a month ago, the court system continues to function, with a few exceptions.
“The court system is still a go,” said Morgan County Presiding Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell. “We’re still open, daily handling the court’s business.”
Technology like video-conferencing and electronic filing is helping move some cases along.
“We have the opportunity to set up court hearings virtually so we can move forward with cases,” Howell said. “I’ve got probably 20 virtual hearings set over the next week.”
The Alabama Supreme Court, in an administrative order, suspended in-person proceedings through April 30 in all state and local courts, including those in circuit, district, juvenile, municipal, probate and appellate courts. But there are a number of exceptions.
One exception: proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of someone who’s incarcerated, like posting a bond or entering a plea, Howell said.
Other exceptions are proceedings related to protection from abuse; emergency child custody and protection orders; dependency, delinquency and matters related to child welfare and protection; emergency mental health orders; emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons; and petitions for temporary injunctive relief.
“There are no jury trials, but we are still having limited court in person,” Howell said, and security at the building entrance is given a list of involved parties allowed to enter the courthouse. “We’re abiding by social distancing guidelines for those in-person hearings.”
The docket has slowed down, but it still is moving.
“I do think (the impact of the pandemic) is going to put us behind, but all six of us (district and circuit judges) work well together,” Howell said. “It’s just a matter of buckling down and getting (cases) set on a docket once the stay on in-person hearings has been lifted.”
The state Supreme Court urged judges and court clerks to limit in-person courtroom contact as much as possible by using available technologies, including electronic filing, teleconferencing and video-conferencing.
However, Howell said the cases that are “witness-intensive and don’t lend themselves to taking testimony virtually, those are being continued.”
One high-profile capital murder case that was scheduled for this month is now set for Aug. 3. Roger Dale Stevens was charged with capital murder in the shooting and beating death of Kay Letson Stevens on Nov. 14, 2015, two days after their divorce was finalized. He allegedly chased her into the Corner Bakery and Eatery, which she co-owned, shot her and beat her head against a concrete curb.
Howell said the majority of the cases that were set on the March and April criminal dockets were moved to the May 18 and May 25 dockets. Also, a week of domestic relations cases and two weeks of miscellaneous hearings were moved from April dockets and reset for future dates on existing dockets.
So far, “we have not missed a grand jury,” according to Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson. “Missing a docket or two is not going to create a huge backlog we can’t overcome in the short term.
“From the standpoint of clearing cases off the docket and getting closure for victims, that has come to a halt. The victims are my main concern, and I hate it for them.”
Videoconferencing
Meanwhile, in Decatur Municipal Court, “we can’t try cases,” said prosecutor Emily Baggett. But the jail docket is still being handled once a week by Municipal Judge Billy Cook Jr., through videoconferencing, for settlement purposes for people who are incarcerated, she said.
“The difference now is we’re not moving inmates” from Morgan County Jail to municipal court, she said. Initial appearances continue to be held as they previously have been via videoconferencing with Cook and magistrates.
“Jail cases are still being heard, just not in the traditional sense,” Baggett said.
With fewer arrests recently, “we’re not seeing the volume of cases we normally would have,” she said. “Will there be a catch-up period? Yes. But we’re not seeing the number of arrests that we normally would have.”
Paul Holland, who has a general private law practice in Decatur, has a contract with the state for appointments to criminal cases, mostly felonies, in circuit court.
“The majority of my cases — unless it’s an emergency situation or there’s a constitutional time limitation on the case — are being continued if we can’t reach a settlement,” Holland said. If in-court proceedings are held, such as those involving the settlement of a case, “we’re practicing social distancing.”
Though it’s a concern for some clients to have their cases delayed, “you have to explain to them these are not normal circumstances,” he said. “Most of my clients understand. They may not be happy about it; no one is happy about it. But everyone is doing the best we can to work these things out.”
Despite the pandemic, “my practice is pretty stable. There’s an ebb and flow, even in normal times.”
Patrick Caver, a Hartselle attorney who handles mostly district court cases, including juvenile cases, said technology has been useful in being able to move those ahead.
“If a juvenile is picked up by law enforcement for committing a delinquent act and held in a detention facility, we’re still having a video hearing within 72 hours” before a district court judge, Caver said. And for people who have been charged with a misdemeanor and are picked up on a probation violation and held in Morgan County Jail with no bond, “we can have a video hearing for that,” he said.
“We can still file electronically — uncontested divorces and motions,” he said. “I’m actually settling a few divorce cases because people know there’s going to be a backlog when the courts reopen.”
Financial impact
Though Caver said he has experienced a decline in business since the number of private walk-in cases slowed down, he’s picking up some older clients interested in estate planning and wills.
He believes that some clients are concerned about not getting timely trials, especially in cases involving contested divorces and child custody.
“People are having to operate without court orders to handle disputes right now,” he said. For example, most child visitation schedules are based on school calendars, and child support may have to include day-care costs that weren’t an issue before schools were closed.
With some criminal cases, like DUI and domestic violence cases, Caver said, “the client wants to resolve those matters as soon as possible because it weighs a lot on people’s minds, and their employment status and family relationships could be affected until those matters are handled.”
Another issue that concerns Anderson is the possibility of a substantial financial impact resulting from the pandemic — on the state as a whole and on district attorneys' offices across Alabama.
“We get approximately 30% of our funding each year from the general fund budget,” with 70% coming from court costs, fines, fees, restitution recovery and diversion programs, Anderson said. “As a result of the economy shutting down and having no court, those sources of funding will be, I anticipate, dramatically impacted.”
And that has Anderson having to look at possibly reducing staff.
“That may have a more significant impact on the backlog,” Anderson said. “With less staff, we can’t process as many cases.
“If the economy kicks in and does well quickly, and my prayer is it will, we’re hoping to avoid those issues. We’re going to do our best to keep things moving and keep the office open and functional, and we’ll continue to work with other offices and agencies to do that.”
At the circuit clerk’s office, “we’re still handling everything that we handled before,” except issuing passports for now, said Morgan County Circuit Clerk Chris Priest. If someone wants to request a warrant, for example, they can come to the courthouse entrance and speak with security there.
“We’re working with people if they come in,” he said. He said that people can call ahead and make an appointment so the staff can be prepared. The main office number is 256-351-4790, and the automated system will direct a caller to civil, criminal or family divisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.