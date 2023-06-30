The director of the Morgan County Department of Human Resources plans to implement tools learned this month from a Harvard Kennedy School program for senior executives.
Lainie Alexander, 43, wanted to be a social worker after visiting New York City as an adolescent on a school trip.
“It began then,” she said. “I saw a group of what appeared to be homeless kids my age, and it just bothered me.
“Seeing somebody in a vulnerable situation — what could I do to stand in the gaps for those people as a career?”
Alexander went on to earn a bachelor of social work degree from the University of North Alabama in 2002, followed by a master of social work degree from the University of Alabama in 2005.
This month, she attended a three-week Senior Executives in State and Local Government program at the Harvard Kennedy School for Executive Education in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She graduated last Friday with an Executive Education Certificate.
The prestigious program “serves as a forum for raising difficult issues in a way that encourages productive and positive conversation,” according to Harvard.
“It was intense,” Alexander said. “The things we learned — policy analysis, the philosophical finding of truth, negotiation techniques — are about creating public value and measuring that value.”
Alexander said she was one of 55 students from all walks of life, including county and city administrators, metropolitan police chiefs and district attorneys, and even international community leaders from places like Ireland and New Zealand.
“It was the greatest mix of human beings I’ve ever been with,” she said.
The goal of instructors, Alexander said, was to force students out of their comfort zone.
“The intention the first week was to really destabilize everybody,” she said. “You had to challenge your default.
“It allowed us — Democrat, Republican, nonpartisan people — to find a tremendous amount of common ground for these difficult conversations.”
The difficult conversations involved trying to solve problems in case studies from students’ home districts and general public policy, according to Alexander.
The program was led by Faculty Chair David King. Guest lecturers came from backgrounds as varied as the students’, Alexander said, ranging from a Tiananmen Square protester to a chorus conductor to the former governor of Massachusetts.
Alexander was nominated to apply for the program by the Alabama Association of County Directors of Human Resources. Tuition help was provided by the association’s Doris Bender Fund.
Alexander plans to implement lessons from the program at the Morgan County DHR, where she has been the director for six years.
“This whole idea of challenging your default and suspending your disbelief can help the way the agency looks at crisis management and vulnerability of clients (in order to) really empathize better and serve our families,” she said.
Alexander said she also looks forward to replicating some of the classroom negotiation activities with her staff.
Morgan County DHR serves vulnerable children and families through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
“We also manage child welfare and adult protective services divisions,” Alexander said. “I’m in charge of managing about 80 employees.”
Alexander is also a council member for the town of Trinity.
“I call myself a chronic civil servant,” she said. “Being a council member is a way to continue to serve my community.”
There has been a sharp increase in the need for foster parents in Morgan County, especially among sibling groups and teenagers, according to Alexander.
She plans to continue serving vulnerable communities into the future.
“I’m 21 years into a wonderful career,” she said. “Morgan County is my home. I am thankful for the partnerships that exist in this community that don’t exist anywhere else — it’s just a great place to be.”
Of Cambridge, Alexander said she enjoyed its small-town feel and walkability and learning about the history of buildings on campus.
“The town was beautiful and the people there were generally great,” she said.
