A former Decatur police officer who admitted to taking a gold ring from the evidence room and who has previously been branded by the district attorney and police as lacking credibility is scheduled to testify for the prosecution at a capital murder trial that begins next week.
Johnny Lowery, a crime scene technician for the Decatur Police Department from 2011 until he was demoted in February 2018 and then transferred out of the department in January 2019, is once again at the center of a legal battle in a capital murder case, this time involving defendant Roger Stevens.
Stevens, 68, is charged with killing his 64-year-old ex-wife Kay Letson Stevens on Nov. 14, 2015, the day after their divorce was finalized. Jury selection begins Monday, with opening statements set to begin Friday or Nov. 16.
Also in that case, Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell last week dismissed some but not all of the capital murder counts against Roger Stevens.
'Filed under seal'
On Sept. 9, Assistant District Attorney Paul Matthews filed a motion in the Stevens case under the heading, “Filed under seal.” The document was not included in publicly accessible pleadings. On Sept. 24, Stevens’ lawyers filed a motion asking that the court unseal the pleading because there was no legal authority for hiding it from the public. Last week, Howell ordered that the state’s motion be unsealed and included in the case file.
Matthews’ motion explains that Lowery was the crime scene investigator in the Stevens case and that the state plans to call him as a witness. The motion asks the court to prohibit defense counsel from making any reference, in front of jurors or prospective jurors, to Lowery’s removal of the ring from the police evidence room without first addressing the issue in court chambers, outside the jurors’ hearing.
“The incident was in no way connected to the instant case and is not relevant nor material to any issues in this case," according to the motion. "There has been no finding made that Officer Lowery has given testimony or acted improperly in regard to the evidence in any case, furthermore he was not charged with any crime.”
Howell, in her order unsealing the prosecution’s motion, also ordered that the merits of the motion would be argued before the trial begins.
Matthews’ argument that the removal of the ring from the evidence room is irrelevant to Lowery’s credibility as a witness appears to contradict the view of Matthews’ boss as expressed in a Sept. 28, 2018, email to Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen. At the time of the email, Lowery had been demoted from crime scene technician to patrol officer, and an arrest he made prompted the email from District Attorney Scott Anderson.
Credibility questioned
“I cannot and will not pursue prosecution in this case, or any other, wherein the prosecution is solely dependent upon Officer Lowery’s testimony or where his testimony is otherwise required,” Anderson wrote in the email. “… Personally, I like Johnny, but, I cannot, in good conscience, place on the witness stand an arresting officer or a law enforcement witness whom I know has committed a crime and for whose credibility I cannot personally vouch.”
Anderson on Friday said information revealed since he wrote the email makes him more comfortable with Lowery as a prosecution witness, and is part of the reason his office is seeking to limit discussion in front of the jury about Lowery’s past actions.
“There was nothing we could do about cases he was involved in prior to that information coming to our attention,” Anderson said. “We’re just trying to keep the water clear and not let it get muddied up by issues that aren’t related to the trial.”
Ron Smith, lead attorney for Roger Stevens, on Friday said Lowery’s credibility is very much related to the trial.
“If he testifies, we’ll ask him about anything we think would be relevant to his testimony. Credibility is an issue, but not just credibility. He’s responsible for evidence. Anything related to responsibility for evidence is relevant,” Smith said.
Anderson said after he sent the email to Allen, an audit was performed of evidence in cases in which Lowery was involved.
"There was no evidence from any case that he was involved in, where criminal charges were brought, where there was any suspicion that he had manipulated evidence, misplaced evidence or took evidence when he shouldn’t have,” Anderson said.
The Decatur Police Department also has previously raised concerns about Lowery’s credibility.
Capt. Rick Archer, who as a lieutenant was Lowery’s supervisor when the ring was taken, wrote a “counseling statement” that he presented to Lowery on June 13, 2018, and which Lowery signed.
“Your actions may call into question your credibility during any testimony that you may be required to provide pursuant to your involvement in any pending criminal cases and could potentially jeopardize the outcome of those cases,” Archer wrote.
Both Anderson’s email and Archer’s counseling statement were introduced by the defense in an April 2019 hearing before the capital murder trial of Cedric Cowan. Howell ultimately allowed Lowery to testify at the trial, and a jury in November 2019 found Cowan guilty of capital murder in the shooting deaths of two Decatur men. Cowan was sentenced last month to life without parole.
'The ring'
Lowery allegedly took a ring from the police evidence room in 2013 or 2014, but his actions were revealed in a January 2018 confession when Lowery applied for a job with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
As part of the application process, Lowery was required to complete a pre-polygraph questionnaire. One of the questions asked the applicant what he had done that he most regretted. Lowery wrote “the ring,” and an ALEA officer asked for details.
“During the overall process, Lowery disclosed that he removed a gold ring from the property room of the Decatur Police Department,” a captain with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation would later write in a letter to the Decatur police chief. “Lowery acknowledged that this gold ring was taken to Mid-City Pawn. Lowery revealed that the ring was sold for scrap. Lowery described that he then purchased ammunition for himself and other detectives.”
During the Cowan hearing, Lowery testified the ring was destined to be thrown away and he did not view his actions as theft. Asked why he mentioned it to ALEA as his greatest regret, Lowery said the confession was prompted by trauma from his involvement in a justifiable but fatal shooting during his military service in Iraq.
“I was impaired,” he testified. “At that time I hadn’t received counseling or any kind of help from the VA.”
Archer testified at the Cowan hearing that Lowery was no longer suitable as a police officer the moment he took the ring in 2013, well before he processed the crime scenes relevant to the Stevens or Cowan prosecutions.
Despite an October 2018 recommendation from Allen that Lowery be fired, he was transferred in January 2019 to Decatur’s Community Development Department. Chief Code Enforcement Officer David Lee on Friday said Lowery remains employed by the city as a code enforcement officer.
Counts dismissed
In the same order last week that unsealed the prosecution’s motion to limit discussion of Lowery in front of the jury, Howell dismissed two of the six counts for capital murder contained in the indictment.
The only sentences available for a person convicted of capital murder are death or life without parole, although Anderson previously filed a notice advising he did not plan to seek the death penalty against Stevens.
Non-capital murder, which has a maximum sentence of life with the possibility of parole, only becomes capital murder if the prosecution can prove the killing was accompanied by one of 20 aggravating factors. Among those aggravating factors are that the killing took place during the commission of a burglary and that the killing took place after a court issued a protection-from-abuse order in favor of the victim of the abuse and against the abuser.
The first four capital murder counts in the indictment against Stevens allege he killed his ex-wife during the commission of a burglary. The last two, both of which Howell dismissed last week, allege he killed her while he was subject to a protection-from-abuse order.
Thirteen months before her death, Kay Stevens filed a petition for a protection-from-abuse order, which Howell denied. The prosecution, however, argued that a “mutual restraining order” contained in the final divorce decree issued the day before Kay Stevens was killed also functioned as an aggravating factor supporting a capital murder charge.
In her order last week, Howell disagreed. She ruled that a protective order triggering a capital murder charge cannot be a mutual order, such as the one in the Stevens’ divorce decree, but must specifically prohibit conduct by the defendant in order to protect the victim. Howell ruled that the language in the divorce decree failed to meet that standard, and that “it appears to be boilerplate anti-harassment language.”
Ron Smith, Roger Stevens’ lead attorney, on Friday said Howell’s dismissal of the two counts will streamline the trial.
“It helps,” Smith said of the ruling. “I think it narrows the issues. It makes it simpler.”
Anderson said he considered appealing Howell’s ruling and believes such an appeal could have been successful, but it would have meant delaying the trial.
“I fully believe that our grounds for pursuing capital murder in violation of a protection order are valid, and if I get another opportunity to address that issue with the appellate courts of Alabama, I will,” he said. “I weighed the benefit of an appeal versus the detriment of a continuance, and we’re moving forward with the trial.”
Anderson said he is comfortable he can still get a capital murder conviction with the aggravating factor of burglary. According to police, Roger Stevens entered Kay Stevens’ business, Corner Bakery and Eatery on Somerville Road, and shot her. Prosecutors allege his entry into the building with the intent of committing a crime constituted a burglary. Police also allege he then beat her head against a curb outside the bakery. Alternative counts of the indictment allege both that she died from the shooting and that she died from blunt force trauma.
“The general public’s definition of burglary is where someone goes in to commit a theft, but if you look at the definition of burglary in the criminal code it is entering a building or residence or business with the intent of committing a crime therein,” Anderson said.
“He went in to hurt her, and ended up killing her.”
