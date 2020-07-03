A fireworks industry representative says the cancellation of professional pyrotechnic shows, including the Spirit of America Festival at Point Mallard Park, could lead to a more dangerous Fourth of July this year.
Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, said many families that typically attend professional fireworks displays will be celebrating the holiday weekend with consumer fireworks for the first time — which could increase the number of fireworks-related injuries.
“We’re very concerned for repeat consumer fireworks users, but also this year we think there will be a lot more first-time families choosing to bring the celebration home,” Heckman said.
Dr. Tyler Hall, an ophthalmic surgeon at UAB Callahan Eye Hospital, said “it may be a good idea not to” light fireworks at all. “But if you’re going to go ahead and light off fireworks, you just have to be cautious and really remember that there is no safe firework.”
First-timers and seasoned fireworks users alike can minimize risk by carefully following the instructions that come with consumer fireworks, according to Heckman.
“It’s very important that consumers thoroughly read all instructions for use, that they discharge their fireworks in an area that is free from debris, dry grass and combustibles,” she said. “They should ignite their fireworks on a flat, level, hard surface.”
Holding a lit device is extremely dangerous, according to National Fireworks Association spokesman Larry Farnsworth, and fireworks should never be pointed at others. According to an APA press release, holding fireworks as they are ignited is dangerous because “there is no place for the energy to go but downward, which can cause severe injury.”
Farnsworth also said those celebrating with fireworks should have a bucket of water or hose nearby in case of emergency, and trade in their flip-flops for close-toed shoes.
Heckman emphasized that children should be watching fireworks and not igniting them. She said this extends to all types of fireworks — even sparklers. Hall said sparklers and bottle rockets are among the fireworks that cause injury most often.
Farnsworth said having a sober “designated shooter” is the most important part of fireworks safety. “Fireworks and alcohol don’t mix,” he said.
Spectators also need to be cautious, according to Hall, who said that bystanders receive approximately 70% of eye injuries caused by fireworks.
Hall said, “There really is a great risk for those that are not actually letting off the fireworks but those that are around to see them being set off.”
He said spectators should wear safety glasses and stand 20 or more feet away from the source of the fireworks.
Hall said UAB Hospital typically treats between 10 and 15 eye injuries over the holiday weekend, and he’s unsure if there will be an increase in injuries this year due to the increased number of people who may be using consumer fireworks. “I really could see it go either way,” Hall said. “We certainly are prepared for any increase.”
Hall said that if an injury occurs, the best course of option is to head directly to the emergency room. “Don’t try and self-treat, just come to the ER,” he said. “Let the experts handle it.”
Consumer fireworks are prohibited in the city of Decatur. The Decatur Police Department said in a news release that fireworks ordinances will be “strictly enforced” over the holiday weekend.
The marine patrol department of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a press release that with boaters heading to the water at night to observe fireworks shows, it’s vital to consider nighttime boating safety tips. Boaters should ensure navigation lights are on and functioning properly, avoid unfamiliar territory, and operate more slowly than usual.
For those in search of professional fireworks displays, there will be Independence Day events in Athens, Madison and Huntsville.
According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, temperatures will be in the low 90s this weekend. The forecast is mostly sunny for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but there is a 40% chance of showers and storms after 1 p.m. on Independence Day, and a 50% chance of showers and storms after 1 p.m. on Sunday. The marine patrol department of ALEA said boaters should remain weather-aware over the weekend.
