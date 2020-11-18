Jimmy Dobbs was elected as the Morgan County school board's chairman at its meeting Tuesday.
Dobbs, who represents District 5 and has served on the school board since 2000, said major concerns for the board include supporting teachers during COVID-19 and working on upcoming construction projects throughout the district.
"We have a lot of challenges left with COVID, (and) instructional things we need to do to see that our teachers have the things they need to get through this year," Dobbs said. "We have other building needs coming up ... that we will be looking at."
Dobbs replaces John Holley (District 7) as board chairman. Billy Rhodes (District 1) was reelected as the board's vice chairman.
