The Alabama Department of Transportation is close to figuring out a fix for a section of U.S. 231 that was closed last month after cracks in the roadway worsened, a spokesman said today.
“We believe we are no more than a few days away from determining a solution for U.S. 231 on Brindlee Mountain,” said Seth Burkett. “Once we have a repair plan, we will be able to provide an estimated timeline."
Burkett said geotechnical consultants are assisting the DOT “as we seek a permanent solution to a landslide that is atypical by Alabama standards and rivals slide activity seen in more mountainous states.”
He said DOT field operations are still active at the slide site, and drill crews continue boring and sampling to determine the extent of the slide, depth of layers of soil and rock and the composition of those layers.
The slide impacts about 1,000 linear feet of U.S. 231, according to Burkett.
“We’ll continue monitoring traffic flow and making adjustments as needed on the detour route,” he said.
The official detours are:
• Northbound commercial traffic is detoured to Alabama 67 to Interstate 65.
• Southbound commercial traffic is detoured to Alabama 36 to Alabama 67.
• Northbound passenger traffic is detoured to Union Hill Road to Alabama 36.
• Southbound passenger traffic is detoured to Alabama 36 to Union Hill Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.