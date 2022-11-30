Many local high school students taking dual enrollment courses will graduate this year with enough credit hours to place them a few semesters ahead when they begin college, and school officials say more students are choosing this option every year.
The number of students taking technical and academic dual enrollment courses has increased over the last five years at Calhoun Community College, a fact school officials attribute to the college’s workforce scholarship program that allows high school students to take free dual enrollment career tech classes.
Dual enrollment programs permit eligible high school students to take one or more college courses in which they can earn both college and high school credit.
This fall, 1,400 high school students are taking dual enrollment courses at Calhoun with 829 taking core academic courses and 571 taking career tech courses. This is up from the fall of 2017 when the college had 732 high school students in dual enrollment, with 327 pursuing both core academics and career tech and 405 just pursuing core academics.
“Here in our area, dual enrollment has definitely become an increasingly popular option for students,” said Gwen Baker, director of dual enrollment at Calhoun. “It’s a great way to get a start on their college education and it’s a great way to do some career exploration. It’s also a good way to get college credits in high school and to have experience with the college rigor while they’re still in high school.”
The University of North Alabama has 1,710 dual enrollment students this fall, up from 238 in the fall of 2017.
Brewer High senior Cooper Smith will receive his high school diploma next month and has been taking dual enrollment classes since he was a sophomore.
“The fall of 2020 was my first one and I took (Computer Aided Drafting) Concepts at Brewer and in the spring of 2021, I took Fundamentals of Public Speaking and another drafting class,” Smith said.
Graduating early will allow Smith to begin his college career in January. He plans to attend Calhoun and major in either drafting, additive manufacturing or machine tool technology. He says he will be four classes ahead when he begins college.
Austin High senior Jaidon Jamison will graduate this school year with 24 college credits he received from taking both academic and career tech dual enrollment courses beginning his sophomore year. He is taking pre-calculus through UNA this semester as well as precision machining and basic print reading for machinists through Calhoun. The Calhoun classes are being taught at Career Academies of Decatur and his UNA class is being taught at Austin High.
“I took a machining class in 10th grade and I wanted to keep doing it,” Jamison said. “I want to pursue machining at Calhoun when I graduate and I’m interested in joining their (Advanced Manufacturing Program).”
CAD counselor Sarah Wood said there are between 200 and 250 Decatur students taking dual enrollment courses this year. She said Jamison will be almost a year ahead when he begins college.
Austin senior Colby Ward and Decatur seniors Kody Asher and Brayan Soto are taking Welding III through Calhoun and took Welding I and II while they were juniors. All three will graduate in May with 12 college credits to their name.
Baker said Calhoun started the workforce scholarship program in 2010, allowing high school students to take free career tech classes.
“The way we use our workforce program, students can take career technical classes tuition-free,” Baker said. “Or if they’re in a degree program, they can take some allowable academic classes and career tech classes and the tuition is covered.”
Baker said a three-credit-hour class at Calhoun costs $508.
Wood said UNA offered two free dual enrollment academic classes to Decatur students this year and Baker said Calhoun also gives partial scholarships to students taking academic dual enrollment courses.
