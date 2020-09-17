The Morgan County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu clinic next month at Central Baptist Church, 2801 U.S. 31 South, Decatur.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the clinic runs out of vaccines, on Oct. 20. Vaccines are $5 or free with a Medicare card.
The Alabama Department of Public Health advises individuals to get vaccinated against the flu to reduce the chance of getting sick or spreading the flu to others, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ADPH said on its website that a rise in flu cases may make it difficult to differentiate between COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory illnesses.
