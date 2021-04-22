• Jordan Eady of Decatur was inducted into The University of Alabama's Blue Key Honor Society.
• Schyler Burney of Decatur and Emeri Nosal of Hartselle were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at The University of Mississippi.
— R. Sirvell Carter
