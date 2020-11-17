Elective surgeries at Decatur Morgan Hospital could be suspended as the number of staff in quarantine jumped from 42 to 68 in the course of a week, a hospital official said Monday.
That development came as school officials reported more quarantines among staff and students.
Kelli Powers, CEO of Decatur Morgan Hospital, said the staff shortages are forcing Decatur Morgan Hospital and the rest of the Huntsville Hospital Health System to consider halting all elective surgeries. She said that of the 68 staff who are in quarantine, 27 have tested positive for COVID-19 and the remainder were either awaiting test results or were exposed to someone who tested positive.
"We're really close to stopping elective surgeries again. We are discussing that internally," she said. "(The staffing shortage) is negatively impacting us, on top of the staff we have being so tired."
Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, said health care workers will be the first to receive vaccines when they become available.
"The current federal plans and federal guidelines are that the vaccine will be given, to start off with, to health care providers," Smith said, hopefully by the end of this year. "Then later, probably in the spring or maybe in the summer, the vaccine will become progressively available for other folks."
As of Monday, the Decatur hospital had 42 confirmed or presumed COVID-19 patients. Five were in intensive care, including four on ventilators. Only one of 19 ICU beds was available, Powers said.
"The thing we don't talk about a lot is we only have so many ventilators, so many ICU beds and so much medication," Powers said, adding that the hospital had to loan one ventilator to Cullman Regional Medical Center to help it cope with a spike in cases.
She said her hospital is also seeing an uptick of patients with mental problems, especially adolescents and teenagers.
"We are seeing a lot of mental health issues — depression, suicidal events and things like that — and I want to make sure that everybody takes a second to check on the teenage population, college kids especially," Powers said in a news conference. "Check on their mental health status. ... We know children can be resilient, but the mental health issue is real."
Schools
Cases are continuing to rise in Morgan County Schools, which will not reveal the number of quarantines, while quarantines are rising in Decatur City Schools.
On Thursday, Morgan County Schools had an all-time high number of positive cases, with 30 students and employees who had recently tested positive for the virus. As of Monday afternoon, the district had 35 active cases of the virus, with 23 students and 12 employees testing positive.
Of the district’s 17 schools, 13 have at least one active case of the virus. The only schools without confirmed cases are Cotaco, Sparkman and Danville-Neel Elementary.
In Decatur City Schools, the number of active cases of COVID-19 had fallen from 37 Friday to 35 as of Monday, while the number of quarantines has jumped by nearly 100, from 523 on Friday to 620 on Monday.
According to an update released by Decatur City Schools on Monday, the 620 quarantined individuals include 540 students and 80 employees.
The Alabama Department of Public Health on Monday reported 66 new COVID-19 cases in Morgan County. Over the last week, the county has averaged 77 new cases per day — the highest seven-day average for the county since the pandemic began.
Over the last two weeks, 29.6% of Morgan County residents who were tested for the virus were found to be infected.
The county has had a cumulative total of 5,466 residents to contract COVID-19, and 17.6% of those residents have been infected in the last two weeks.
"We are seeing an uptick in people requesting testing, people needing testing," Smith said.
