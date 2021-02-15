The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reported that first responders were at a mobile home on Hudson Road in Trinity. According to the office, four people were trapped inside the mobile home after a tree fell on it. None of the four were injured. Trinity police and firefighters were on the scene.

