Three emergency service agencies in Morgan County will receive close to $165,000 in federal grant money after the Morgan County Commission approved acceptance of the grants Tuesday.
The commission accepted a combined $164,992 in federally funded State Homeland Security Program grants for the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency, the Morgan County Emergency Management Communications District and Decatur Fire & Rescue.
“We’re very excited to receive the four grants,” said Morgan County EMA director and 911 board member Eddie Hicks. “The money will go to enhance the safety of our citizens. It’s the most we’ve ever received from Homeland Security in one year. I guess Christmas came early for us.”
Hicks said a $48,940 grant will help offset the cost of salaries and supplies in the county EMA office.
“The money will help replace computers and equipment in the EMA office,” he said. “Our computers will be out of date in about six months so this money is beneficial to replacing those.”
Jeanie Pharis, director of the county 911 dispatch center, said a $50,000 grant will help pay for a microwave link from the Brindlee Mountain tower to the 911 headquarters in the Flint community. She said the overall cost of the project is an estimated $80,000 to $100,000.
“(The link) is a non-budgeted item that is essential,” she said. “Without the grant, we’re having to go into our reserve funds. We’re having budget issues and this is a huge benefit.”
Decatur Fire & Rescue will receive $22,245 for technical rescue training classes and another $43,800 for an innovative vehicle and trailer to assist in off-road firefighting, mass casualty incidents and special events, said Trent Putman, division chief.
“Without the grant we would have to make do with what we have, but this allows us to do a better, more efficient job,” he said.
The money comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and is distributed on a competitive basis by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
In other business, the commission:
• Accepted a bid from Lynn Layton Ford for a 2020 Ford F-150 truck for the recycling department for $36,020.
• Increased the service agreement with the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama for juvenile court liaison services in the juvenile probation office, increasing service to five days a week at an annual cost of $18,500.
• Rescheduled its next commission meeting for Tuesday at 9 a.m. instead of Dec. 24.
