Emily Stewart, city of Decatur communications specialist, will give an update on the One Decatur comprehensive plan, the zoning ordinance rewrite and her views on the coming year Dec. 1 at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s Emerging Leaders meeting.
Emerging Leaders is a young professionals development program sponsored by the chamber.
The noon luncheon will be at the chamber office, 515 Sixth Ave. N.E.
Seating is limited to the first 25 people. Cost is $15 for chamber members and $25 for non-members. The chamber is asking interested attendees notify it of their interest by Tuesday.
