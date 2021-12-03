An Eva man was in Morgan County Jail on Friday after being arrested during a residential break-in, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Eric Dwain Fowler, 50, is charged with second-degree burglary and three misdemeanors.
He is held on $150,900 bail.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded just after 6 a.m. Thursday to a disturbance call involving an individual breaking into a residence on James Fowler Road in Eva. Upon arrival, deputies located an the suspect, who was attempting to flee the area on foot, and took him into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.