OKALOOSA ISLAND, Florida — An Eva woman fell to her death from a fourth-floor balcony at a hotel Wednesday night, according to authorities.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office listed Allie Cooper, 25, as the victim. The Sheriff’s Office said she was found dead on the concrete pool deck at the Holiday Inn Resort about 11 p.m.
Eva Mayor Gary Livingston said Cooper lived on Copper Springs Road in the northern part of town.
Preliminary reports said Cooper’s death was ruled accidental. The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is continuing.
Okaloosa Island is south of Fort Walton Beach.
