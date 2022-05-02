Morgan County Schools' mental health team is holding its first Mental Health Fun Walk and Wellness Fair on May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Veterans Park in Priceville.
The goal of the event is to promote positive mental health in the community and north Alabama.
The event will be free and will have approximately 30 vendors giving away and selling goods. There will also be games, prizes, activities and food trucks. Many mental health agencies will be attending.
