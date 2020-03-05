A former West Morgan Elementary School bookkeeper remained in the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday facing a first-degree theft charge after authorities said they discovered missing cash and improper purchases that could total $100,000.
Shelley Allison Rhodes, 47, 2319 Anderson Drive S.W., Decatur, is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Sheriff's Office booking report, Rhodes was booked into the county jail at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday.
First-degree theft in Alabama is a Class B felony and punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said a preliminary investigation determined school system funds were used to make online purchases of merchandise, and money also was missing. He said Rhodes is accused of using the school’s line of credit with multiple vendors to make fraudulent and unauthorized purchases under the school board’s tax identification.
“The school system is doing an audit that could be finalized within the week,” Swafford said. He said it is believed merchandise was improperly purchased through online accounts. “Our investigators are moving forward with the investigation and will continue to meet with school officials. We’re expecting the total amount of money involved to grow.”
Morgan County Schools officials said Rhodes has resigned from her position.
Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said an internal investigation into the matter had been going on for "about three weeks" before the arrest.
In a written statement, Morgan County Schools Deputy Superintendent Lee Willis said, “The individual in question was an employee of our school system, as a bookkeeper, and resigned. We became aware of this situation as a result of the processes we keep in place.”
Morgan Schools Chief Financial Officer Brian Bishop said he can’t comment on the incident.
“We’re actively working with the Sheriff’s Office on this investigation, and I am unable to comment at this time,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.