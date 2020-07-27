The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that the northbound Interstate 65 bridge at the Tennessee River will undergo routine inspections from about 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m. daily, Tuesday through Thursday. The outside northbound lane will be closed.
Motorists are asked to take alternate routes or plan additional travel time in expectation of delays, to reduce speed and be prepared to merge left.
