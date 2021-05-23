With more boaters expected on local waterways as temperatures rise and Memorial Day weekend approaches, following simple safety rules could prevent a tragedy, officials and boating experts said.
There were six accidents on waterways in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties last year, and although none involved a fatality, one did involve an injury, according to data from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol Division.
Guidelines for water safety begin with the boat pilot remaining sober.
James Young, ALEA Marine Patrol officer, patrols Guntersville Lake in Marshall County, part of the division’s Northern District which also includes Morgan County and Wheeler Lake. He said he's been fortunate to see no serious accidents in the year he's patrolled the lake during his 10-hour shifts, but that officers sometimes encounter boaters operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
“A few of those (accidents in the state) that involved fatalities also involved alcohol,” Young said. “You are allowed to consume alcohol, but there is a limit on the water as well as the roadways. If you do happen to partake, make sure you’re under that limit.”
In Alabama, the legal blood alcohol content limit while boating is 0.08% — which is the same limit as when driving — and applies to any vessel such as boats, personal watercraft and aquaplanes, according to ALEA.
In total, there were about five accidents on Guntersville Lake last year, but Young said there haven't been as many as projected this year. He noted not all incidents involve an injury to be classified as an accident, such as one he was called to where a boater's vessel sunk after the operator lost the drain plug.
He said people should be aware of safety equipment like kill switches. Young said he and other officers have observed boaters forgetting to test theirs on occasion before launching.
“If your boat is equipped with one, you definitely need it to be working while in operation,” he said. “If your boat isn’t equipped with one, you need to get it on there.”
Boats are also required to include proper navigation lights dependent on their size, according to ALEA. For most recreational boats, these are red and green sidelights and an all-around white light.
Other incidents on the water may involve people not wearing life jackets, Young said.
“If you’re not comfortable with swimming or you haven’t swum in a while, at least have your life jacket close or readily available if not wearing it,” he said. “That way, if you do fall out, at least you’re safe.”
Don Kyle, former Decatur mayor, owned a boating business for 14 years and still enjoys getting out on the water. He said he’s seen people make several common mistakes over the years that caused minor accidents.
“If people would follow those recommendations and rules about having life jackets available — kids under a certain age are required to have them on all the time — and no drinking and operating vessels, we’d be a whole lot better off,” Kyle said.
The worst accident Kyle recalls knowing of occurred on Smith Lake in July 2019 involving two boats with Decatur residents onboard colliding, causing one fatality and four injuries.
“I know Smith Lake has a lot of fingers to it where if you come out of one of them full speed, the guy crossing the end of that inlet is not going to see you until you’re on top of him,” he said. “You’ve got to pay attention to on-the-water crossroads and be looking out for the other guy.”
Kyle said when he’s out boating, he watches out for other watercraft in all directions and also keeps several flotation devices and a safety net device in case someone is drowning.
“Have lifejackets available for everybody and smaller children in them all the time,” Kyle said. “Even adults if they’re not swimmers might feel safer if they keep theirs on.”
Kyle also referred to the requirement to possess a boating license. Alabama law states that people must be at least 14 years old and possess a vessel license to operate any vessel or personal watercraft when alone.
