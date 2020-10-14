A Falkville man remains in Morgan County Jail facing a first-degree arson charge of setting a neighbor’s house on fire Monday, according to authorities.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Lee Chaney, 32, 143 Hand Road and during the investigation, Chaney admitted to setting the front door and porch on fire because he was mad at his neighbors at 142 Hand Road, authorities said. His bail is set at $10,000.
An affidavit signed by investigator John Dickson said the victim was lying on the couch Monday when a witness knocked on her door informing her that her house was on fire. The witness told investigators said he saw a male running from the scene to another residence across the street.
The Sheriff’s Office said the victim and witness were able to extinguish the fire.
Dickson wrote in the affidavit that deputies detained Chaney and he interviewed him and admitted to setting the fire.
He also admitted to setting the neighbors’ garbage can on fire on a different date, Dickson wrote.
