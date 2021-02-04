A Falkville man accused of raping a juvenile in Decatur during the summer was arrested in Michigan in January and booked into the Morgan County Jail on Tuesday.
Michael Lee Tyson, 20, of 1710 E. Lacon Road, was 19 at the time of the alleged incident on July 7, Decatur police said. Police said they obtained two warrants for second-degree rape and production of obscene material on Sept. 4.
According to an affidavit in Morgan County district court signed by Decatur Police Det. Rosslon Jowers on Sept. 4, “… Tyson knowingly recorded and produced a video of he and a 12-year-old minor having sexual intercourse within the city limits of Decatur.”
In a separate affidavit, Jowers wrote that Decatur police Officer Vance Summers responded July 7 to a Decatur residence regarding the alleged rape of a juvenile. The legal guardian of the juvenile told the officer that a female, 12, had been sexually involved with a 19-year-old between the dates of June 25 and July 7.
On Jan. 19, Tyson was arrested in Michigan and extradited to Decatur. He remained in jail in lieu of $15,000 as of Thursday afternoon.
In an apparent unrelated matter, investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant on a home in the 50 block of Wilhite Road in unincorporated Falkville on Thursday afternoon involving child pornography, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
The Wilhite address is less than a mile northeast from Tyson’s residence.
