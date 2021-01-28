A Falkville man armed with a knife, rope and crowbar broke into a Southwest Decatur residence Jan. 19 and raped a 14-year-old girl inside, according to Decatur police.
Police arrested Trenton Turner Reed, 26, 2176 W. Lacon Road, on Tuesday and charged him with second-degree rape, first-degree burglary and obstructing justice by providing a false name to authorities. He is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,052,500.
According to an affidavit by Detective Jasmin Ferizovic, the girl refused to let Reed enter the residence, but he gained entry using the crowbar.
"The victim ran into her bedroom and closed the door," according to the affidavit. "Reed gained entry into the bedroom and grabbed, threw the victim to the ground. Reed then drug the victim throughout the residence by her feet. Reed also took possession of the victim's phone."
Second-degree rape under Alabama law involves either sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 or sexual intercourse with a victim who is incapable of consent by reason of being mentally defective.
According to the affidavit, Reed went to the residence with the intent of committing third-degree domestic violence. Third-degree domestic violence under Alabama law requires a victim who is a family member of the defendant, a member of his household or someone with whom he has had a previous dating relationship.
Investigator Will Halbrooks went to Reed's home Jan. 26 to serve him with a felony warrant, according to Halbrooks' affidavit. The officer observed Reed in the front yard of his home, but Reed provided a false name. He was nonetheless taken into custody, and was charged with obstruction of justice.
Three days before the alleged rape and burglary, according to police, Reed stole a cat from a Kelly Avenue Southwest apartment.
"The victims advised they received a text from Trenton Turner Reed advising they needed to say goodbye to their cat," Ferizovic wrote in an affidavit. "The victims believed the statement was a signal of intent to hurt the animals."
Police determined the license tag of the suspect's vehicle and after a short search they located Reed inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
"Officers also located the cat that was stolen from the residence inside Reed's trunk," according to Ferizovic. Reed was charged with third-degree burglary for the cat theft.
Second-degree rape is a Class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. First-degree burglary, a Class A felony, is punishable by up to life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.