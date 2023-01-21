A Falkville man died in a one-vehicle wreck Friday evening, according to state troopers.
top story
Falkville man dies in Friday evening wreck
- By Eric Fleischauer Metro Editor
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 62-year-old Decatur sporting goods store sold to Moulton businessman
- Former Decatur, Brewer basketball coach Wally Sanders dies
- Former Decatur doctor sued for overdose death
- UPDATE: Somerville shooting victim identified
- West Morgan boys survive, Priceville girls win a blowout
- Planning continues for two Decatur apartment complexes
- 'What a good man': Wally Sanders put stamp on 3 schools in Morgan County
- Decatur railroad bridge repairs underway, disrupting freight service
- 3M announces plan to convert Brookhaven property into park
- Hospital ambulance service faces possible fine for failure to meet response times
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Chaos is what democracy looks like (2)
- Fabiola Santiago: Big Daddy DeSantis deploys National Guard — hopefully the only troops he’ll ever lead (2)
- Decatur stands to lose annexation battle (2)
- Planning continues for two Decatur apartment complexes (1)
- 2023 outlook: Construction, roads and more growth ahead for Decatur, other local cities (1)
- Council rejects mayor's amphitheater upgrades even with alternates in proposal (1)
- Mary Virginia Roan (1)
- Robert Williams (1)
- Local applicant likes chances of getting medical marijuana license (1)
- Jan. 6 committee's report paints damning portrait (1)
- With budget surplus, Alabama lawmakers consider tax rebates (1)
- Red Sage contract renewed as city changes PR management plans (1)
- Lawrence plans to end garbage service to Courtland, North Courtland (1)
- Decatur OKs 2 more medical marijuana dispensaries as state fees appear to present barrier (1)
- Editorial: No local news means no candidate scrutiny (1)
- A Final Worship: First Presbyterian to close after 170 years (1)
- Larry Bibb (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.