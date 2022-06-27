FALKVILLE — A Falkville man died when the motorcycle he was operating ran off the road Sunday and struck a tree, according to state troopers.
Troopers said John A. Cousins, 50, was killed when his 2011 Suzuki motorcycle left Holmes Drake Road about 4 miles south of Falkville at about 11:50 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers are investigating the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.