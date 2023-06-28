Bobby Wayne Russell

A bodycam image shows Bobby Wayne Russell, in the foreground, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. [U.S. DISTRICT COURT PLEADING]

A Falkville man whose participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was tracked in part because he was wearing an Alabama Crimson Tide sweatshirt pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a felony that could result in a prison sentence of up to eight years.

