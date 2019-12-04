Falkville police continue to investigate a shooting Monday afternoon that left a Morgan County man dead, and the police chief said a case report will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.
Falkville police, assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a domestic assault call Monday afternoon at a home on Cedar Creek Road, authorities said.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Jeremy Shane Gray, 44, was taken by ambulance to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was declared dead. His body was taken Monday night to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy, Chunn said.
“This investigation is still ongoing at this time as Falkville Police Department is objectively collecting evidence, some of which will be submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for analysis,” Falkville Police Chief Aaron Burgess said in a statement. “A detailed case report will be submitted to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office for determination of how to proceed with the case.
“No arrest has been made yet.”
Burgess said Gray's wife, who made the 911 call, told a dispatcher that she had shot her husband in the arm, then he left the home in his truck. The woman told the dispatcher that she and her husband had gotten into a verbal altercation, which led to the discharging of the firearm, a .22-caliber rifle, Burgess said.
Burgess declined to identify her.
Burgess said he was notified by Morgan County Central Dispatch of the call at about 2:40 p.m. Monday. The shooting scene has a Hartselle mailing address but is in the Falkville police jurisdiction.
Burgess said when he arrived, he noticed a red Chevrolet Colorado in a gravel driveway to the residence and several bystanders at the truck, trying to make forced entry. After getting out of his patrol vehicle, Burgess said he approached the pickup and could see a male, later identified as Gray, in the driver’s seat, who appeared to be injured and unresponsive.
By the time Burgess reached the vehicle, the bystanders had forced their way into the pickup to begin immediate medical attention, according to Burgess, who stayed with Gray until medical personnel arrived and took over medical treatment.
Burgess said he and Morgan County sheriff’s deputies went to the residence where the incident occurred, and the scene was secured and Gray’s wife was interviewed.
Falkville police are “working diligently” on the case and continuously communicating with the District Attorney’s Office, Burgess said. He said more information will be released as the investigation continues.
