Roll Call

----------------

Officers who have died in the line of duty in Morgan County:

• April 28, 1905, Officer E.L. Steele, Decatur Police Department. Steele arrested a subject on minor charges. While Steele was escorting the suspect to the city jail, the suspect attacked Steele, took his weapon and shot Steele in the chest. Steele died one hour later.

• July 2, 1905, Officer William Baber, Decatur Police Department. Baber went to assist another officer who had arrested two men, but one escaped custody. Baber was chasing the escaped subject when he was shot four times in the chest by the subject. He later died at the scene.

• Nov. 25, 1906, Officer Jessie Lemuel Jones, Decatur Police Department. Jones responded to a disturbance call at a house. When he arrived, he found a man trying to force his way through the front door. As Jones was trying to arrest the man, a second man shot Jones in the head. Jones died a few hours later at his home.

• Sept. 7, 1918, Officer Frank A. Bass, Decatur Police Department. Bass, 38, was standing at a Bank Street intersection when a woman approached him and said a man had been harassing her. Bass spoke to the man and then attempted to arrest him. The man attacked him with a razor, slicing his leg and knocking him down. The man was then able to disarm Bass and fatally shot him as he lay on the ground. The man was arrested several days later, convicted and executed.

• Sept. 10, 1927, Deputy Sheriff Burns Almon, Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Almon, along with the sheriff and three other deputies, approached an illegal still operation east of Decatur. As they closed in, the suspects fled on foot. One of the suspects fell and began shooting at the deputies, causing a mortal wound to 39-year-old Almon.

• March 26, 1930, Officer Thomas E. Wright, Decatur Police Department. Wright stopped a vehicle driven by Probate Judge William Skeggs for a traffic violation. When Wright approached, Skeggs fired one shot into Wright's left side. Wright, 36, died from his wounds two days later.

• Oct. 4, 1962, Capt. Thomas E. Maxwell, Alabama State Troopers. Maxwell was on patrol when he collided with another vehicle on Danville Road at Chapel Road. Maxwell, 41, was killed in the accident.

• May 2, 1964, Conservation Officer Loyd Hays, Alabama Department of Conservation. Hayes was checking an abandoned vehicle on the south bank of Flint Creek when he met a man and woman walking near the vehicle. The woman jumped behind Hays and said she had been assaulted. The man then shot Hays twice. Hays, 41, was overpowered by the suspect who also stabbed Hays multiple times, killing him.

• Sept. 13, 1979, Trooper David Temple, Alabama State Troopers. Temple stopped a vehicle driven by an armed robbery suspect and the suspect shot Temple as he approached. The suspect fired more rounds into Temple as he lay on the roadway. Temple died at the scene.

• May 21, 1985, Deputy Sheriff William Biles. Biles was dispatched to check a suspicious vehicle near Brewer High School and was shot by the driver as he approached the vehicle. Biles returned fire and struck the vehicle’s gas tank, which caused it to drain, and the suspect was apprehended when he ran out of gas a few miles away. Biles, 64, died two days later.