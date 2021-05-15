The four officers killed this week — National Police Week — in the United States weighed heavily on the Morgan County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Friday morning.
The annual ceremony honors the 10 officers who have died while performing their duties in the county, the most recent in 1985, but it also pays tribute to those now in law enforcement who face potential danger daily.
“It reminds the community that law enforcement sacrifices more than just time and effort; they sacrifice their lives,” Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said.
There were 362 recorded officer deaths in the line of duty nationally last year and have been 125 this year. The four law enforcement deaths this week in Texas and California, all by gunfire, involved cases ranging from a search warrant to a dog complaint. California Officer Jimmy Inn was shot as soon as he arrived on the scene in response to a domestic disturbance. Texas deputies Stephen Jones and Samuel Leonard were shot to death while trying to capture dogs that had bitten someone.
"There is a battle, there is a war against law enforcement in this nation," Puckett said.
Officers from every department in Morgan County attended the ceremony in dress uniform. Their brotherhood was tangible in the broad smiles and hugs that they greeted one another with.
“These things are good to remind loved ones that were left behind that they still have support and people that care about them,” Hartselle Police Chief Justin Barley said.
As the ceremony began, the crowd fell silent during the posting of the colors. The officers stood at attention and crisply saluted the flag.
Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell served as the keynote speaker at the ceremony. Howell remarked on her experiences as a young girl with a state parole officer, Murray Millwee, for a father.
“I think it wasn’t so much that my daddy knew everybody, so much as he recognized the deeper relationship between those of you who wear a badge and carry a gun,” Howell said.
Her voice shook with emotion as she shared her story and spoke about how the community can honor its fallen officers.
“It makes me proud to be a part in some way of y'all's brotherhood,” Howell said.
Officers placed roses in a vase for each of the 10 fallen officers in Morgan County followed by a salute. Deputy Charles William “Bill” Biles of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was the last officer killed in action in the county in 1985. His son placed the final rose for his father and reached out to touch the memorial with tears in his eyes.
Puckett said law enforcement is still respected and honored locally. He said that people frequently pay for officers' meals while they are on a shift.
Barley said, “Our community is special in the way that our citizens work to solve problems, and it speaks volumes to how special the county we live in is."
The responsibility of law enforcement to protect and serve was a theme for many of the speakers.
“We’re not out here to hurt people, we’re here to save lives, and I think our citizens recognize that,” Puckett said.
The ceremony ended with a 21-gun salute followed by the playing of taps in honor of the fallen officers. Again, each officer in attendance stood at attention in remembrance of the fallen officers.
Thirty-six years have passed without an officer death in Morgan County. Barley said local law enforcement has been fortunate, but he credited training, safety equipment, and the community for the lack of violence against police.
“I hope to see that nationwide, support for law enforcement continues or will rebound and those relationships will be healthy,” Barley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.