On the busy days — the ones during the sweltering days of summer — Jameson Barber wakes up before the sun rises. At 5 a.m., after reading his Bible, praying and eating, the 32-year-old Priceville man begins his chores on the farm.
Some days he will stop for lunch. Other days he will grab a bag of chips and eat them while driving the tractor.
“One night last year, my brother and I didn’t get home until 1:30 in the morning,” said Jameson, who operates Barber Farms with his 25-year-old brother Chandler Barber. “But that’s my perfect day. It is working outside all day long and being able to see the sunrise and the sunset. You can’t beat that.”
The grandsons of a farmer, Jameson and Chandler followed in their grandfather’s footsteps eight years ago when they started growing produce in their backyard.
“When I started, I said ‘God, I’m going to let you do what you want to with this farm business. I’m not in control of it. You just open up the doors,’” Jameson said. “Now I sit back and think, ‘What have I got myself into.’”
During the past eight years, Barber Farms has grown from a backyard garden into a 100-acre hay business. Their first piece of equipment was a 1960s John Deere tractor with a turning plow. Now, the brothers own three tractors, including a cab tractor.
“With hard work, we’ve been able to work our way up from selling produce from our backyard into being an LLC. It’s taken a lot of time and effort and resources and know-how,” Jameson said.
“We enjoy farming so much. When we get home, I will watch farming videos all night long. I enjoy learning how to farm and doing it right,” Chandler said.
The 100 acres of hay, which the brothers acquired little by little over the years, are currently spread across fields in Priceville, Hartselle, Somerville and Center Spring.
During peak season, the brothers check on every field to ensure no insects or weeds have invaded the hay.
“You get one weed in there and it will take over if you don’t control them,” Chandler said.
Last year, the brothers cut the fields two to three times from April until October and produced 7,500 square hay bales, which they sold to farmers and animal owners from the Alabama-Tennessee state line to south of Cullman to Mississippi.
“The hay business for us is really booming right now because we do square bales and not many people do square bales because of all the work,” Jameson said.
Compared to round bales, which farmers can set out in the fields for animals to eat on over time, square bales allow farmers to control how much feed the animals get.
“Thankfully, we have the right equipment that makes doing square bales easier for us,” Chandler said. “We have a grapple that goes on front of the tractor. Using the grappler and a baler that groups the hay into 10 bales, we can roughly load 200 bales in 45 minutes.”
Along with the 100 acres of hay, the brothers will farm 30 acres of row crops — the first row crops the Barber family has planted in 25 years.
“My grandfather did row cropping 25 years ago. I never got to see it because I wasn’t born yet. I’ve helped other farmers row crop. That’s where my heart is, in hay and row cropping. There’s just something about watching the crops grow, driving the machinery and watching God work throughout the year,” Chandler said.
The brothers acquired the land for the row crops from a farmer who passed away.
“We had been praying about starting row crops and talking about it and God just opened that door,” Jameson said.
“This is a way to get our feet wet. If it goes well, we will grow it next year,” Chandler said.
This month, Jameson and Chandler will begin preparing the fields for the season. They will fertilize and put out preemergent on the hay fields and spray the field for the row crop with herbicide to kill the weeds. They will work the hay fields until the first frost hits.
“Once frost hits, you’re done for the year. You don’t cut anything else. It creates a toxic chemical and could potentially cause some animals to get sick,” Chandler said.
The brothers dream of progressively growing the farming business and continuing their late grandfather’s legacy.
“I think our grandfather would be really surprised and happy with what we are doing. He would be proud of us and would want to get in and work right alongside with us,” Jameson said.
