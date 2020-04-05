A father and two children died this morning in a house fire east of Falkville, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.
Chunn said the father was 44, and the children were ages 3 and 7. He declined to provide the names of the deceased pending notification to relatives. He said no one in the home escaped the blaze.
The emergency call reporting the fire at the 1900 block of U.S. 55 East came in at 6:38 a.m., Chunn said.
The home, which was destroyed in the fire, is across the street from J.J.'s Grocery.
