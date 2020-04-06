Officials have identified the three victims of a Sunday morning house fire in Falkville.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Quentin Heath Ryan, 47, and his two daughters, Chelsea Ryan, 7, and Kylee Ryan, 3, died in the blaze.
The fire occurred at 6:38 a.m. at the 1900 block at Morgan County 55 East. The home was across the street from J.J.’s Grocery.
