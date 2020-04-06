Falkville fire
A fire at this residence east of Falkville on Sunday morning killed a father and two children, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY]

Officials have identified the three victims of a Sunday morning house fire in Falkville.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Quentin Heath Ryan, 47, and his two daughters, Chelsea Ryan, 7, and Kylee Ryan, 3, died in the blaze.

The fire occurred at 6:38 a.m. at the 1900 block at Morgan County 55 East. The home was across the street from J.J.’s Grocery.

—matthew.speakman@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460. Twitter @DD_MSpeakman.

