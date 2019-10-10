An operation involving federal agencies, including the DEA, FBI, U.S. Postal Service and ATF, with the assistance of several area sheriff’s offices, was underway this week, with some of the people taken into custody processed at the Morgan County Jail, according to spokesman Mike Swafford.
“The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office went out with federal agents on Wednesday to pick up six Morgan County residents,” Swafford said.
Swafford couldn’t confirm the nature of the operation or how many individuals were taken into custody.
“The majority of them are being housed here” at the jail, Swafford said.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders confirmed that the office took part in a joint operation with state and federal agents across north Alabama, and five people in Lawrence County were arrested and are in custody.
