The Alabama Department of Transportation said it will use part of a $5 million federal emergency-relief grant to help repair U.S. 231 in Morgan County.
The heavily traveled route was severely damaged in a landslide Feb. 13 and has been closed since.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a release the grant money "will help communities in Alabama rebuild critical highways that residents rely upon for daily travel.”
ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris said funding will help the agency "address damages caused by the wettest winter on record.”
Morgan County District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie said the detour around the closed portion of U.S. 231 at Brindlee Mountain is adding about 30 minutes to motorists’ commutes.
ALDOT is hosting a public meeting at the Arab High School gymnasium at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to answer questions about its plan during the detour. It is uncertain how long U.S. 231 will be closed.
