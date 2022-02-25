Feeding Families of Alabama, an organization in Hartselle that provides food and resources to families in need in their community, will receive a $5,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant.
Each awardee is nominated by one of Spectrum’s employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.
The resources Feeding Families distributes include hot meals, pantry staples, school supplies and other household items.
