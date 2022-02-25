Feeding Families of Alabama, an organization in Hartselle that provides food and resources to families in need in their community, will receive a $5,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant.

Each awardee is nominated by one of Spectrum’s employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

The resources Feeding Families distributes include hot meals, pantry staples, school supplies and other household items.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.