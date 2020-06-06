The mass shooting Thursday in northeastern Morgan County occurred at a time shootings with at least four deaths have been dropping nationally, especially amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Seven people died in the Valhermoso Springs shooting. It was the first mass shooting in the country since April 27, according to James Alan Fox, a leading criminologist at Northeastern University in Boston and author of "Extreme Killing."
Fox defined a mass shooting as a shooting that kills four or more people. “When four people are killed, that’s quite definitive. There are no gradations of death.”
Counting Thursday's Morgan County shooting, “there have been eight so far this year,” Fox said. “This year actually has been quite light. Last year was a record number, and this year is quite the opposite.”
He said there were 33 mass shootings in the U.S. last year. This figure varies depending on the methodology used to define a mass shooting — the Gun Violence Archive, for example, indicates 417 mass shootings that took place in the U.S. in 2019.
Ten people have died in two Morgan County shootings with multiple deaths in the past two weeks. A triple-homicide May 24 in the western part of the county didn't qualify as a mass shooting based on Fox's definition. Three people were killed in the Danville area in the shooting that authorities said was a "domestic/family situation."
Authorities have said Thursday's shooting in Valhermoso Springs may have been drug-related.
North Alabama was the scene of one of the mass shootings recorded in 2019. A 14-year-old Elkmont student confessed to the slaying of five family members in September.
Fox attributed the drop in mass shootings nationally this year to stay-at-home orders that have closed schools, churches and concert venues. However, shootings caused by domestic violence and interpersonal conflict have continued during the coronavirus pandemic.
“All the others (2020 mass shootings), except the one yesterday, were family killings,” Fox said Friday. “My concern with it (is) families are closer together. There’s potential not just for increased instances of domestic violence, but also homicide and family homicide.”
”
Fox said the recent spike in gun sales concerns him. “More guns in the hands of Americans does create a greater threat, particularly a threat (of) family shootings.”
Katie Beaugez, a mental health counselor and grant coordinator for multiple suicide prevention organizations in Alabama, said isolation and economic stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are increasing mental health problems in Americans. However, she said people experiencing mental health crises are more likely to be violent toward themselves than others.
“But those aren’t the news stories that get our attention. We hear about mass shootings where somebody who may or may not have been going through a mental health crisis unfortunately became violent toward other people,” said Beaugez, who is based in Hoover. She said there are warning signs people can identify which can help prevent a mental health crisis from ending in tragedy.
“We are making progress as a state, and I think we’re starting to have the conversations we need to have about how to better provide mental health care services for our citizens here, but I would say we still have a way to go,” Beaugez said.
For information and resources on mental health and gun violence in the United States, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org, the Gun Violence Archive at gunviolencearchive.org.
