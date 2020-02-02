The Morgan County Commission could stop providing services to schools — such as site prep, maintenance of sports fields, building access roads, and dealing with drainage issues and parking lots — if a judge rules against it in a fight over the distribution of online sales taxes, some commissioners said last week.
The issue was revealed in an email uncovered during litigation between the County Commission and school systems in Morgan County over allocation of an online sales tax. Commissioner Randy Vest suggests that the commission consider discontinuing in-kind services for schools if they lose the case.
“If this is a fight that we lose, we strongly need to consider withdrawing any in-kind service or other types of assistance from these entities,” Vest wrote in an April 11 email to other commissioners.
The lawsuit, initially filed against the commission by Hartselle City Schools and later joined by Decatur City and Morgan County schools, stems from the County Commission’s refusal to abide by a local law requiring it to send most of the online sales taxes it has been receiving to the school systems.
The stakes are high. The Morgan County-specific law took effect Oct. 1, and by court order all online sales tax revenue received by the commission since then has been deposited into a bank account under court control. After four months of receipts, that account has a balance of $505,015.70, suggesting annualized tax revenue could exceed $1.5 million.
A final hearing on the dispute was delayed by court order Thursday, and now is scheduled in the Montgomery County Courthouse on Feb. 18 at 3:30 p.m.
The Alabama Education Association, which is assisting the school systems in litigating the case, is seeking to add political pressure to the legal debate over whether the local law is constitutional. An AEA-chartered bus will take proponents of the local law to the courthouse for the hearing, and T-shirts are being distributed that say, “Do the right thing!”
Statewide interest
John Thomas, a staff attorney at AEA who is assisting schools in the lawsuit, said the importance of the hearing extends beyond public schools in Morgan County. Online sales tax revenue, labeled in state law as Simplified Sellers Use Tax funds, or SSUT, should benefit all public schools, he said.
The hearing “is going to determine what happens to SSUT funds in Morgan County and could go a long way in determining what the Legislature does with SSUT funds and public education in other areas of the state or the state as a whole,” Thomas said. “Anyone with stakes in public education should watch this case; it could have far-reaching effects on public education funding for years to come.”
Vest defended his April email, saying the commission has to make cuts if it loses the online sales tax revenue.
“In order for us to make up that lost revenue, it’s got to come from somewhere, so we’d have to take it from the places where we’re providing in-kind services now,” Vest said.
Vest said in-kind services provided to volunteer fire departments could also be at risk, which he said include site prep for new buildings as well as work on parking lots and storm shelters. The local law requires the County Commission to allocate a small percentage of online sales taxes to the volunteer fire departments.
Commissioner Jeff Clark said he supports schools, but loss of the SSUT funds would put the county in a difficult financial position.
“The fact is, we do a lot of in-kind service for our schools,” Clark said. “It would just be a matter of economics. If we lose this revenue stream, then we’d have to evaluate what are truly County Commission functions, versus what we’d like to do. What we have to do, versus what we’d like to do.”
The statewide SSUT law initially passed in 2015, but it was voluntary at that point. The law became mandatory for most online retailers beginning in January 2019, at which point online sales tax revenue jumped significantly. Since then, $1.36 million has been designated for the Morgan County Commission.
The parties in the case have filed hundreds of pages of legal arguments on the issue of whether the local law, sponsored by state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, is constitutional.
The County Commission’s position focuses on Section 105 of the Alabama Constitution, which generally prohibits a local law from contradicting a statewide law. The statewide SSUT law provides for an 8% online sales tax to be collected by the state, with half allocated to the state General Fund and the Education Trust Fund. The other half is to be allocated to municipalities and the counties. The statewide law allocates a portion of the local half “to each county in the state, (to be) deposited into the general fund of the respective county commission.”
The local law, however, requires the Morgan County Commission to distribute most of the online sales tax it receives from the state to public school systems in the county. For every $100 collected by the state, the commission’s lawyers argue in a brief, county commissions statewide keep $40 while the local law means the Morgan County Commission keeps only $2.
The school districts do not dispute that Section 105 prohibits a local law from contradicting a statewide law, but argue the local law supplements the statewide law rather than contradicting it. The mere fact that the statewide law directs the revenue to the county’s general fund does not mean the Legislature was requiring that it be used only for County Commission expenses. Indeed, lawyers for the schools argue, there are dozens of local laws in which the Legislature requires expenditures from county general funds.
“The Commissioners would like to leave the impression that the answer is obvious: that once moneys hit the general fund, they belong to the county, for county purposes, and they become part of the county budget to be allocated by the county commission subject only to general (statewide) laws. But that is not the nature of county money, in Alabama,” the school systems’ lawyers wrote.
They go on to cite numerous cases stating “that county funds are state funds, subject to the State’s control. County money is the State’s money, as counties are merely conveniences of the State.”
In short, the mere fact that this local law happens to involve online sales taxes does not change the fact that the Legislature can always allocate money from a county general fund to a public purpose, such as education.
Orr’s local law does nothing more or less than numerous other local laws, the school systems argue: “It directs that some money shall be sent from the county general fund to specific recipients.”
As the legal battle plays out, commissioners express frustration at a law they view as picking on the Morgan County Commission.
Since Jan. 1, 2019, the city of Decatur has received $1.5 million in SSUT revenue — $140,000 more than received by the County Commission — and Hartselle has received $384,000. Why, they ask, doesn’t the local law require the municipalities to redirect funds to schools?
‘Slap in face’
Commissioner Jeff Clark, whose district includes Decatur, Priceville and Trinity, said the local legislative delegation should have involved commissioners before proceeding with the local bill.
“They didn’t consult us. There was no negotiation. There was no debate. There was no kind of working together with us to do something to help the schools,” Clark said. “It was just, ‘This is what we’re going to do.’ It was kind of a slap in the face to be treated that way. There’s no respect, it didn’t seem like to me, to the commission.”
Orr on Friday said Decatur City Schools initially approached him about a local law, and he then approached Hartselle City Schools and Morgan County Schools, and those superintendents confirmed their boards were also in favor of a local law directing the online sales tax to schools.
“It’s legislation that originated from the education community,” Orr said. “Even when we started working on the bill and drafting it, I told the school folks, ‘If you want to negotiate, this is between you all and the County Commission. You go negotiate and tell me what you agreed upon.’ I did not see it as my role to be the negotiator.”
Orr said he had similar communications with the County Commission.
“I told (Commission Chairman) Ray Long on several occasions during the legislative process to discuss any changes or agreements with the superintendents or board chairs,” Orr said.
He said the legislation was correcting a situation in which the county, despite having no claim to brick-and-mortar sales taxes, was keeping all online sales taxes.
“The mandate from the schools was to treat the online sales taxes just like the brick-and-mortar sales taxes in Morgan County. That’s what they wanted,” Orr said.
Like Vest and Clark, Commissioner Don Stisher said the local law and the lawsuit necessarily risk services now provided by the county to the schools.
“We do a lot of groundwork — parking lots, driveways, site prep — for them. Maintenance on baseball fields, softball, soccer, football, because we have the equipment and dump trucks, and we maintain a lot of bus turnarounds on their behalf,” Stisher said. “They could jeopardize and lose our in-kind services to them, but personally I’m not going to deny them help because of this conflict as a commissioner.”
Referencing Vest’s email suggesting they consider discontinuing in-kind services to schools, Stisher said he would only agree to that approach if all the commissioners agreed to halt services to schools by resolution.
“If we’re going to do that, I want a vote from the commission that we’re all united in doing it. Don’t one say ‘I’m not (going to help the schools)’ and then turn around and do it and make the other two or three look bad. We’re all in or all out,” Stisher said.
As the Morgan County litigation plays out, said AEA’s Thomas, the Legislature should be looking at ways to direct online sales taxes to schools statewide, replacing the brick-and-mortar sales taxes that school systems are losing to online sales.
“The Legislature should always seek out ways to preserve and expand funding for public education, especially when the old ways for funding public education are on decline,” Thomas said.
(1) comment
First and foremost the county commission is intentionally violating a law, in this case a local act for this county. It is embarrassing and very wrong. It goes against their oath of office, and it goes against our trust for them. This could have been handled much more professionally, but frankly since the beginning the commission and the chairman have acted like spoiled brats in what they consider to be "their money." by law it is not "their money" by law it goes to the school systems and an amount for volunteer fire departments. Now, they are showing just how professional they are by saying they want or should not do any "in kind" services for the schools or volunteer fire departments should they lose the lawsuit. That is nothing more than being sore unprofessional losers should that occur. Morgan County doesn't have the greatest reputation when it comes to money in government, all started by our former sheriff but the actions and pending actions by the commission chairman gives us a second black eye.
