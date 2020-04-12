Priceville and Somerville fire departments responded to a structure fire today at Shoal Creek Baptist Church, and the extent of damage or cause was unknown, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
The office said firefighters were evacuated from the roof due to the threat of lightning, and were focusing on the area near the steeple, which is on the ground.
