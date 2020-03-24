The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Morgan County and a second case in Limestone County were reported this morning by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
This morning's data brings the statewide total to 215, up 48 from Monday morning.
COVID-19 also expanded to 25 counties, up from 21 on Monday. No fatalities have been reported.
Jefferson County has 90 cases, followed by Shelby with 24. Madison and Lee counties each have 21. Tuscaloosa is next with nine confirmed cases.
The county-by-county breakdown, and the increase from Monday morning's report:
Jefferson: 90 (+11)
Shelby: 24 (+7)
Madison: 21 (+4)
Lee: 21 (+4)
Tuscaloosa: 9 (+2)
Montgomery: 8 (+5)
Elmore: 8 (+2)
St. Clair: 4 (+1)
Lauderdale: 3 (+1)
Baldwin: 3 (+1)
Chambers: 3 (+1)
Mobile: 3 (+1)
Walker: 3 (+2)
Limestone: 2 (+1)
Cullman: 2 (unchanged)
Calhoun: 2 (+1)
Morgan: 1 (+1)
Franklin: 1 (+1)
Houston: 1 (+1)
Jackson: 1 (unchanged)
Lamar: 1 (unchanged)
Marion: 1 (unchanged)
Talladega: 1 (unchanged)
Tallapoosa: 1 (+1)
Washington: 1 (unchanged)
Total: 215 (+48)
This story will be updated.
