A Morgan County resident has died from COVID-19, according to data reported this morning by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Ninety-five Morgan County residents have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus, but this is the first fatality.
Statewide, according to this morning's ADPH data, 10,260 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 428 people have died. Twenty-five of those deaths were first reported this morning.
No residents of Limestone or Lawrence counties have died from COVID-19, according to ADPH data. There are 57 confirmed cases in Limestone and 26 in Lawrence.
Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, said she was aware of the death but had no details on the circumstances.
"I guess in some ways it's hard to believe it hadn't already happened, but it's horribly tragic for that family," she said.
Smith said ADPH reviewes all deaths to confirm they were caused by COVID-19, but "certainly it would have been valid or they would not have reported it. It speaks to the vulnerability of many people."
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said it is his understanding the death was in a hospital. He said post-mortem testing is performed on home deaths consistent with COVID-19, but none in Morgan County have tested positive for the virus.
This story will be updated.
