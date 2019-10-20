An amended contract approved last week between Morgan County 911 and First Response will allow the ambulance service to focus on Decatur, where it faces new penalties for slow performance, officials said.
Emergency Morgan County ambulance calls outside of Decatur and its police jurisdiction will no longer automatically roll over to First Response under the contract approved Thursday by the 911 board. Under the previous contract, Morgan County 911 could direct First Response to respond to calls outside its coverage area if other ambulances were not available.
“911 will ask us to answer county calls, and we will check the availability of our resources" under the amended contract, said First Response President David Childers. "In the past, we found ourselves responsible for answering calls in the county due to the lack of ambulances and availability in the county from the company that has that contract.”
Morgan County 911 board member and Decatur Fire Chief Tony Grande said the contract change protects Decatur assets.
“It’s not harming county residents until they run out of units,” he said. “First Response has an obligation to take care of the city first. You don’t dispatch my firetrucks to other jurisdictions without getting my permission. The way (the contract) was written before, 911 had the authority to dispatch First Response out of its jurisdiction.”
Lifeguard has the contract to cover areas in Morgan County outside First Response’s coverage area.
First Response officials say it has nine vehicles available to respond to calls, including five advanced life support ambulances.
“Lifeguard staffs four ambulances every day, and we have up to seven available if the need is there,” said Joshua Spencer, Southeast regional director for Lifeguard.
Some board members expressed concern of an imbalance because First Response was being sent out of its jurisdiction more often than Lifeguard.
The 911 board amended the contract to read First Response is responsible for “the city of Decatur, its police jurisdiction and the town of Trinity.” The amendment passed unanimously.
The Decatur City Council in August passed an ordinance imposing financial penalties if First Response, the city's only ambulance service, fails to be at the scene within eight minutes on 90% of its in-city calls. Those fines can be as high as $20,000, and violations for consecutive quarters can result in its loss of its license to operate in the city.
“We’re held to a very stringent response time,” Childers said.
Board attorney Julian Butler said the provision opens the door for Lifeguard to ask for a change, too.
“I wish this had been done before the contract was sent to everybody,” he said. “Lifeguard has already signed the contract. Next month they might be here saying they want to amend the contract. Unfortunately, this request was not received before Lifeguard signed the contract.”
Spencer said his company’s policy on mutual aid requests won’t be altered and he doesn’t anticipate amending the contract his company signed.
“Our mutual aid practice will not change,” he said. “It is not our intent to renegotiate the contract we have with Morgan County. Our first priority is the patient. If First Response isn’t available, we’ll find another provider who is.”
