Former Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin was sentenced today by a federal magistrate judge to two years probation and 300 hours of community service.
The sentence came in connection with Franklin’s plea of guilty to a charge of willful failure to file her 2015 tax returns. In 2015, the then-sheriff removed $160,000 from a jail food account and loaned $150,000 of it to Priceville Partners LLC. Priceville Partners declared bankruptcy in March 2016.
Franklin and her lawyer had argued the money was a loan that she intended to repay to the food account. U.S. Magistrate Judge Herman Johnson Jr. concluded it was personal income, but that there was no criminal tax loss.
