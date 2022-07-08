Two former employees of a Priceville restaurant are facing felony fraud charges after the restaurant reported about $14,000 worth of unauthorized fuel charges on a company gas card, according to Priceville police.

On Wednesday, JW Steakhouse in Priceville reported fraudulent use of a gas card and former workers Michael Deangelo Pitts, 24, of Decatur, and Forron Omar Johnson, 25, of Trinity, were identified as suspects in the case, police said.

On Thursday, both suspects were charged with fraudulent use of a credit card  and transported to Morgan County Jail, where they were detained in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Jail records show Pitts was processed into jail at 7:22 p.m. Thursday and released on bail at 9:21 p.m. Johnson was processed in at 10:13 p.m. and released at 12:07 a.m. Friday.

The fraudulent gas-card charges took place during the past year, police said. 

Priceville police said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are likely.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.