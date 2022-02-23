Frankie Jacobs guides young students every year in her pre-K classes and helps them make that developmental leap to enter a mature world.
Jacobs is in her 24th year of teaching at Cotaco School in Morgan County and said that watching her students mature and progress is something she has always cherished.
“Whatever I can do to help them be their best person,” Jacobs said. “They are the reason I come to work.”
Jacobs also teaches early childhood special education in addition to being a pre-K teacher.
“Half of my students have special needs, half are typical developing peers and they are the ones that serve as role models for the ones with special needs,” Jacobs said.
In February, Jacobs taught her students sensory skills by reading to them from a storybook about a hen that baked bread. They drew letters and shapes in cooking flour that the hen used in the story and later ate bread that a staff member baked for them.
“It’s not all book and paper and pencil,” Jacobs said. “At their ages of 3 through 5 , they need to be using all their senses.”
Jacobs has been teaching in Morgan County her entire career and grew up in Danville. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama and her master’s from the University of North Alabama.
Jacobs was a student teacher at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind and the RISE Center in Tuscaloosa, a pre-K school accommodating all of Tuscaloosa County.
“(The RISE Center) was amazing,” Jacobs said. “That was where I fell in love with my babies. I knew right then and there that I didn’t want to be anywhere other than pre-K.”
Jacobs said that kindergarten has changed over 20 years and would prefer it return to the old format.
“Teachers need to be getting down on that floor and building that tower,” Jacobs said. “They need to be emphasizing teaching sensory skills.”
The only challenges this seasoned educator has seen in over two decades of teaching have been due to the ongoing pandemic.
Jacobs sent work packets home to parents in 2019 so they could practice learning exercises with their children and said the pandemic is hurting her young students by keeping them out of school.
“They need to be playing and using those social skills,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said the most important thing educators can do is build good relationships with their students’ parents.
“You have to build those relationships,” Jacobs said. “I email, I write in communication notebooks daily. There’s going to be tough situations later on, so you need to have those connections with the parents.”
Jacobs said parents need as much support as their children do.
“Oftentimes, mom is letting go of them for the first time,” Jacobs said. “I like to think that I’m supportive to those parents as well.”
Heather Pippin said Jacobs is the only teacher with whom she feels comfortable leaving her 3-year old daughter Louella.
Louella Pippin has ataxic cerebral palsy, and her mother said she requires extra attention and care.
“I quit my job to stay home with Louella in September 2020,” Pippin said. “I wasn’t going to trust just anyone, so for Louella to even be in (Jacobs') class says a lot. Mrs. Frankie treats Louella as I would. I fully trust her with Louella, and there’s really not a whole lot of people I trust with Louella.”
Pippin said her daughter's social skills have drastically improved since she has been in Jacobs’ class.
“Louella is non-verbal, but she is picking up more sign language and verbal skills,” Pippin said. “(Louella) tolerates being away from me a lot better and runs to Mrs. Frankie when we leave and wants to give her a good-bye hug. That is something that she never does. (Louella) is not a people person.”
Pippin remembers clearly the first day she dropped Louella off at pre-K.
“You try to hold it together and show them that it’s OK, but once you back out you lose it yourself,” Pippin said. “You question if you’re doing the right thing, but once you see your child smiling and happy, it just brings a sigh of relief. (Jacobs) just takes those extra steps, and is just amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.