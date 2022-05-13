The mental health team at Morgan County schools is hosting the first annual Mental Health Walk and Wellness Fair on Saturday at Veterans Park in Priceville.
District mental health service coordinator Janice Vest said there will be several mental health professionals present with whom the public can speak.
“They’re going to be handing out their information and resources, and we’re also partnering with Hartselle City Schools and Decatur City Schools and their mental health coordinators to show them all the resources we have,” Vest said. “We want this to be a fun event and not a negative thought process about mental health.”
The free event will last from 9 a.m. to noon, starting at the Pavilion entrance behind Foodland west of the park. There will be several activities in addition to the walk, such as bubble wars, cornhole, face painting, balloon animals and music.
