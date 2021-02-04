Free trees will be available at the Morgan County Tree Giveaway courtesy of the Morgan County Soil & Water Conservation District on Feb. 17, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The giveaway at 3120 Alabama 36 West in Hartselle will include bald cypress, northern red oak, Shumard oak, overcup oak and pines. There is a limit of six trees per person. For more information, call 256-773-6541 or email morgan@alconservationdistricts.org.
