Five people from Morgan County are facing drug charges after Sheriff's Office drug agents executed a search warrant at 3299 Mud Tavern Road in Decatur.
The Sheriff’s Office said agents arrived at the home of Steven Dewayne Allen, 57, and found the five suspects and a 6-year-old child.
Agents recovered drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine from throughout the residence, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office, and most of the items recovered were within close proximity of the child.
Agents charged Taniel Denise Campbell, 36, of Hartselle, with possession of methamphetamine and chemical endangerment of a child.
Jennifer Elaine Whisman, 31, of Hartselle, Courtney Leanna Reed, 38, of Decatur, and Shellie Terry Waldrep, 34, of Trinity, and Allen were charged with possession of methamphetamine.
The Sheriff’s Office said all were booked into the Morgan County Jail. Campbell’s bail was set $6,300. Whisman, Reed, and Waldrep were being held on $1,600 bail. Allen’s bail was set at $1,300.
